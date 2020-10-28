Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman arrested for throwing acid on former boyfriend

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly throwing acid on her former boyfriend in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Belcherra village had allegedly thrown acid on her former boyfriend on October 19 for refusing to speak to her, police said. The man has been admitted to G B Pant hospital here with serious burn injuries, they said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:26 IST
Woman arrested for throwing acid on former boyfriend

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly throwing acid on her former boyfriend in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Belcherra village had allegedly thrown acid on her former boyfriend on October 19 for refusing to speak to her, police said.

The man has been admitted to G B Pant hospital here with serious burn injuries, they said. The man's family members filed an FIR with the Khowai police station against the woman.

The woman was arrested and produced before a chief judicial magistrate court on Wednesday which remanded her to 14-days judicial custody..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Blowout US economic growth in summer is already fading

Americans may feel whiplashed by a report Thursday on the economys growth this summer, when an explosive rebound followed an epic collapse. The government will likely estimate that the economy grew faster on an annualized basis last quarter...

1st phase of Bihar poll passes off peacefully with 54.26 pc voter turnout

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday as an estimated 54.26 per cent of nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015, as the coronavirus ...

Algeria's president transferred to Germany for treatment

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was transferred to Germany for specialist medical treatment Wednesday, a day after his countrys presidency announced he had been hospitalised but not revealed why. Several senior officials in the 75-y...

Actor held in Kolkata for stealing firearms, cash

A television actor has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and firearms from a businessmans residence in Panchasayar police station limits, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a complaint lodged by the businessman, police on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020