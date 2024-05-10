Delhi's Temperature Soars to 39°C; Weekend Rain Forecast
Delhi's temperature was normal at 39°C on Friday with 47-64% humidity. Rain is expected overnight and throughout Saturday and Sunday due to a western disturbance. Saturday's forecast includes thunderstorms, rain, and temperatures ranging from 39°C (max) to 29°C (min).
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled at 39 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The relative humidity oscillated between 47 and 64 per cent during the day, it said.
''Due to the new active western disturbance, the capital will experience drizzle late Friday night, with a high chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday,'' Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, told PTI.
The weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain on Saturday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.
