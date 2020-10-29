Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business partner of ex-Giuliani associate expected to enter guilty plea

Manhattan federal court records on Wednesday show that David Correia, the business partner, will appear for a change-of-plea hearing, which signals a guilty plea from a defendant who previously pleaded not guilty. Correia was among four defendants, including Ukraine-born Parnas and Belarus-born Igor Fruman, another former Giuliani associate, charged last October with campaign finance violations to further their political or business interests.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 00:00 IST
Business partner of ex-Giuliani associate expected to enter guilty plea

A business partner of Lev Parnas, the former associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is expected to enter a guilty plea on Thursday after being charged with defrauding investors in an insurance startup they founded. Manhattan federal court records on Wednesday show that David Correia, the business partner, will appear for a change-of-plea hearing, which signals a guilty plea from a defendant who previously pleaded not guilty.

Correia was among four defendants, including Ukraine-born Parnas and Belarus-born Igor Fruman, another former Giuliani associate, charged last October with campaign finance violations to further their political or business interests. He would be the first to plead guilty. A lawyer for Correia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Giuliani has not been criminally charged and has denied wrongdoing

Prosecutors said Correia and Parnas conspired to induce investors to plow more than $2 million into their insurance company Fraud Guarantee, only to then spend much of it on rent, car leasing payments, political donations and other expenses. Correia and the fourth defendant, Ukraine-born Andrey Kukushkin, were also charged over an alleged scheme to channel donations to U.S. politicians from a Russian businessman to support a proposed marijuana business.

Parnas, who has broken with Trump and Giuliani, and Fruman face separate charges for allegedly using a shell company to make an illegal $325,000 donation for Trump's re-election. The New York Times said Correia is expected to admit to duping Fraud Guarantee investors and making a false statement to the Federal Election Commission concerning campaign donations.

It also said Correia is not expected to cooperate with prosecutors investigating Giuliani's dealings with Ukraine. Giuliani told Reuters last October he was paid $500,000 for work he did for Fraud Guarantee.

Parnas, Fruman and Kukushkin have pleaded not guilty. A trial is scheduled for March 1, 2021. Fruman's lawyer and a spokesman for Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss declined to comment. Lawyers for Parnas and Kukushkin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is U.S. v. Parnas et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cr-00725.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Millions of mailed ballots not yet returned in key states

Just days before the presidential election, millions of mail ballots have yet to be returned in key battleground states, and election officials warn that time is running out for voters who want to avoid a polling place on Election Day. At l...

Police warn of tougher action as thousands join abortion protests in Poland

Thousands took to the streets across Poland on Wednesday for the seventh day of protests against a court ruling that further limits the countrys highly restrictive abortion laws.Police warned demonstrators not to target churches again after...

Blowout US economic growth in summer is already fading

Americans may feel whiplashed by a report Thursday on the economys growth this summer, when an explosive rebound followed an epic collapse. The government will likely estimate that the economy grew faster on an annualized basis last quarter...

1st phase of Bihar poll passes off peacefully with 54.26 pc voter turnout

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday as an estimated 54.26 per cent of nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015, as the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020