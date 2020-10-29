Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED arrests Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru drug case after 3 hours of questioning

This was the third time Bineesh was asked to appear before the central agency for interrogation. Last time, the ED officials had grilled Bineesh for about six hours over his financial dealings with the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:08 IST
ED arrests Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru drug case after 3 hours of questioning
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was on Thursday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being questioned in connection with his alleged links with an accused in the Bengaluru drug case. Bineesh was questioned at the agency's zonal office here this morning for three hours following which he was taken to the court for further proceedings.

The officials would seek four-day custody of Bineesh, ED sources said. This was the third time Bineesh was asked to appear before the central agency for interrogation.

Last time, the ED officials had grilled Bineesh for about six hours over his financial dealings with the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop. The central agency's action came following charges of links between a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case and a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug seizure case.

Earlier, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh has close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently. Muslim Youth League General Secretary P K Firos had alleged that Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

Bineesh has said he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up a restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt revises PLI scheme guidelines to boost local production of bulk drugs, medical devices

The Department of Pharmaceuticals on Thursday revised guidelines of the Production Linked Incentive PLI schemes for promoting domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs and medical devices keeping in view the suggestions and comments received fro...

JK Paper Q2 net falls 72 pc to Rs 33.40 cr

JK Paper Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.40 crore for the quarter ended September, affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The company, whose board on Thursday approved a proposal to rai...

Moderna says on track to report late-stage COVID-19 vaccine data next month

Moderna Inc is on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next month, the company said on Thursday, offering the clearest timeline yet on when the world will know whether the vaccine is effective...

Will Altered Carbon be renewed for Season 3? What latest we know

Fans disappointment has reached acme after knowing that Altered Carbon has been cancelled and the American cyberpunk television series would not be returning for Season 3.Despite remarkable response, Netflix didnt considered Altered Carbon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020