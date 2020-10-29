Left Menu
It’s time to take out bicycles & stop using cars, says SC

It is time to take out bicycles and stop using "beautiful cars", the Supreme Court said on Thursday while hearing the matter related to pollution caused in Delhi-national capital region (NCR) due to stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Updated: 29-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:26 IST
It is time to take out bicycles and stop using "beautiful cars", the Supreme Court said on Thursday while hearing the matter related to pollution caused in Delhi-national capital region (NCR) due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that some experts have informed that stubble burning is not the only source of pollution. “We would like you to stop using your beautiful cars. Which you won't. We should all go about on bikes -- not motorbikes but bicycles,” the CJI observed.

“Some experts have informed us informally that it is not only stubble burning that creates pollution,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. “It is time to take out your bicycles”. The apex court was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre has come out with an Ordinance on curbing pollution and it has been promulgated already.

“Nobody should fall sick because of this pollution and if anybody falls sick we will make you responsible,” the bench told Mehta in a lighter vein. The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on November 6.

