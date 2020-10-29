2 drug peddlers held with 300 kg poppy in J&K's Udhampur

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 300 kilograms of poppy recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Thursday. During routine checking, a police team stopped a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Jakhani in Udhampur, they said.

As the vehicle was searched, 300 kg of poppy was recovered from its driver Gurjit Singh along with Karanpreet Singh, both natives of Punjab, they said. Both the accused men were arrested and poppy was also seized.

A case was registered at Udhampur police station and further investigation is underway.