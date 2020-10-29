Protest at DND flyway prompts security beef up at Delhi-Noida border

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police heightened security at the DND border on Thursday, officials said, amid a protest in Delhi by people demanding "justice" for a businessman who had killed himself a month ago, alleging blackmailing. The protesters, including those from Noida and Greater Noida among other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), gathered in large numbers near the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway around noon.

Aman Baisla, a 22-year-old Delhi-based businessman, was found dead in his office on September 29. According to a purported video he posted on social media before his suicide, Baisla had accused a former business partner and a singer from Haryana of cheating him.

"Although the protest was taking place on the Delhi side, we have stepped up security at the border and more personnel were deployed to check any untoward incident," Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said. The gathering of protesters at the key connecting stretch between Delhi and Noida led to disruption of traffic and also prompted authorities to suggest the alternative Akshardham route to commuters.

Manish Awana, a resident of Noida who joined the protesters, said Baisla's supporters have demanded that Delhi Police arrest the accused. "Those accused by Baisla were not arrested. Also, police should take strict action against the local policemen who did not take appropriate action in the case which eventually triggered the outrage," he told PTI.

"The protesters are also demanding that Delhi Police provide protection to Baisla's family," Awana added. Calls had been brewing on social media for the Thursday protest since past some days, with netizens demanding "justice for Aman Baisla".

Mukul Gurjar (24), a resident of Meerut, said he, along with 50 other people, reached Delhi on Thursday morning to join the protest. "We came to know about the protest through social media and reached here around 10 am. We want police to arrest the accused," he said.

The victim's father, Ram Niwas, said they have submitted their demands to police. "Police were not taking any action against three persons - Neha Jindal, Sumit Goswami and Vipin Khatri - who were responsible for my son's suicide, due to which we came here and demand justice for Aman. Two days ago, the case was transferred to the crime branch and they have given us in written and asked for time. A senior police officer said, "The case has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch and is being investigated on priority." About the issue of a police officer taking a selfie with one of the accused, he said if there is any apprehension about it, it will be enquired and necessary action will be taken.

"If there is an apprehension about security threat to any person, proper assessment will be done and security can be provided under the witness protection programme after due assessment," he said. Aman Baisala had allegedly hanged himself at his home in New Delhi's Rohini area a month ago.

His father had filed a complaint alleging that three people were responsible for the death of his son who had uploaded a video on social media before killing himself. "A call for protest was given on social media for #justiceforamanbaisla. Around 1,500 to 2,000 gathered at DND toll bordering UP and Delhi around 11 am. "Later, they proceeded towards Delhi to go to PHQ. Protesters were stopped and negotiated by Senior officers, including Joint Commissioners of Police Southern and Eastern ranges, and finally made to disperse peacefully," said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police)..