US allows Jerusalem-born citizens to put Israel on passports

President Donald Trump's administration broke with decades of U.S. policy by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017 and later moving the embassy there from Tel Aviv, where most other countries maintain their missions. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war along with the West Bank, territories the Palestinians seek as part of their future state.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:55 IST
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the new passport policy was in keeping with the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Jerusalem-born Americans will be able to specify either “Israel” or “Jerusalem” as their place of birth on passports and official documents.

Those who do not specify their place of birth will be listed as having been born in Jerusalem. Trump has taken a series of unprecedented steps to support Israel and isolate the Palestinians.

He released a plan to resolve the Middle East conflict in January that overwhelmingly favors Israel and was immediately rejected by the Palestinians. The administration has succeeded, however, in improving ties between Israel and other Arab nations.

In recent weeks the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan have agreed to normalize relations with Israel, giving Trump a string of foreign policy achievements ahead of the vote. In return, the United Arab Emirates hopes to purchase advanced U.S. weapons, including stealth F-35 fighter jets, and Sudan will be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, which will allow it to receive much-needed foreign aid.

