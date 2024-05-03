Muslims, Christians, Hindus moving forward with feeling of brotherhood: BRS's Nama Nageswara Rao on Owaisi's remark

In reaction to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks to ANI comparing the situation of Muslims in today's India to that of Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era, Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) candidate from Khammam, Nama Nageswara Rao said that all religious communities in the country are moving forward with the feeling of brotherhood. The BRS leader however said that some people are trying to create a divide between people in the society which should not happen.

"In India, Muslims, Christians and Hindus are moving forward with the feeling of brotherhood. Some people try to create rivalry between Hindus and Muslims, Hindus and Christians. This is not good for the country. We governed Hyderabad very peacefully. The way some people are dividing the society is not right," Rao said speaking to ANI on Friday. Objecting to the recent practice of raising Jai Shree Ram slogans in Parliament, Rao said, "Even in Parliament Jai Shree Ram slogans are raised. This was not the culture earlier. This should not happen. Everyone should protect democracy."

Speaking about the developmental works undertaken by the BRS government when it was in power in Telangana and comparing that to the Congress government in the state, Rao said, "KCR used to give gifts to Muslims in Ramzan. Congress used Muslims for vote bank. KCR has protected Muslims and undertook development works for them when the BRS was in power. They (Congress) did not give Ramzan gifts to Muslims this time." The BRS leader said that Muslims are ready to support his party even today.

"I went to some mosques recently. Till today they are ready to help me and our party. The BRS takes all Hindus, Christians and Muslims together," Rao said. On Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, besides contesting from Kerala's Wayanad, Rao quipped saying that he must have thought Wayanad to be a "safe seat" in case he loses from Raebareli.

"If he does not contest from there, people might criticize saying that he has run away and gone south. If he loses, they will say that he has lost. Since he thought that it (Wayanad) is a safe seat, he is contested from the south," Rao said. Speaking on some reports in the past that Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from Khammam, the BRS leader said, "For one month, all papers and TVs reported that he will be contesting from here. It would have been nice. I wanted to fight against him."

Polling for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13, in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The BRS, which was then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), claimed the lion's share of the electoral spoils in the 2019 polls, winning 9 seats while the BJP secured 4 seats. The Congress and the AIMIM brought up the rear, winning 3 and 1 seats respectively. (ANI)

