Jammu and Kashmir L-G condemns killing of 3 political workers in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of three political workers in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. Three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in Kulgam district, police said. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Expressing anguish over the killings, the Lt governor said the perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts cannot be justified. Law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly, he added.

The Lt governor assured all the possible help from the government to the bereaved families. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.