Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge delays extradition of Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters to Japan

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston granted a request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to delay the transfer shortly before the two men were set to be placed on a flight to Japan. The State Department informed them Wednesday it had approved Japan's extradition request.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:01 IST
U.S. judge delays extradition of Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters to Japan

A federal judge on Thursday granted a last-minute request to stop the U.S. government from turning over to Japan two men accused of helping smuggle former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country while he was awaiting trial on financial crimes. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston granted a request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to delay the transfer shortly before the two men were set to be placed on a flight to Japan.

The State Department informed them Wednesday it had approved Japan's extradition request. Talwani put on hold their transfer while she reviewed the Taylors' emergency petition challenging that decision. The department's decision came after the Taylors lost an earlier court challenge to their potential extradition following their arrests in May

In a joint statement, two lawyers for the Taylors, Ty Cobb and Paul Kelly, said they were actively seeking to have the State Department and White House reconsider the decision authorizing the surrender of their clients. "It would be a great injustice for these two U.S. citizens to be surrendered to Japan," they said.

The State Department and White House declined comment. Prosecutors say the Taylors facilitated a "brazen" escape in which Ghosn fled Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching Lebanon, his childhood home, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

Their lawyers previously argued they could not be extradited because Japanese penal code does not make it a crime to help someone "bail jump."

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Trump woos LGBT+ Americans as polls hand gay vote to Biden

Supporters say Donald Trump is the most gay-friendly president in history yet U.S. policy experts point to his record and polls show much stronger LGBT support for Democratic rival Joe Biden.Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans ...

Tunisia investigates Nice suspect, judiciary says

Tunisia has opened an investigation after reports that the suspect in the Nice attack is Tunisian, the spokesman for a specialised counter-militancy court, Mohsen Dali, told Reuters on Thursday.The public prosecutor of the anti-terrorism co...

Asteroid samples tucked into capsule for return to Earth

A NASA spacecraft more than 200 million miles away has tucked asteroid samples into a capsule for return to Earth, after losing some of its precious loot. Flight controllers moved up the crucial operation after some of the collected rubble ...

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition still critical: Doctors

With a marginal improvement of his consciousness level on the neurological front, the condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Thursday though he is responding to treatment, the hospital in which he is being treat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020