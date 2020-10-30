Brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

One person has been arrested and 385 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh seized from his possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the man at Gour Kanya Bus Terminus on the outskirts of English Bazar town on Thursday night, a police officer said.

He was scheduled to hand over the drugs to someone, English Bazar police station inspector-in-charge Madan Mohan Roy said. The accused person is a resident of Shershahi in Kaliachak police station area in the district, the officer said, adding he will be produced before a court during the day.