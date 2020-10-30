Left Menu
Development News Edition

JKAP chief condemns killing of 3 political workers in Kulgam

“This dastardly attack on political workers can fetch nothing except for bringing more chaos and agony for the people,” he said in a statement, while urging the government to take serious cognizance of this incident and take all necessary security measures in this regard. Bukhari said the elements inimical to peace and prosperity in J&K should not be allowed to go scot free and the administration must identify and nab the culprits behind such attacks and book them under stringent laws.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:08 IST
JKAP chief condemns killing of 3 political workers in Kulgam

J&K Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam district, saying such violent incidents add to miseries and sufferings of people.   Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening. “This dastardly attack on political workers can fetch nothing except for bringing more chaos and agony for the people,” he said in a statement, while urging the government to take serious cognizance of this incident and take all necessary security measures in this regard.

Bukhari said the elements inimical to peace and prosperity in J&K should not be allowed to go scot free and the administration must identify and nab the culprits behind such attacks and book them under stringent laws. “This unfortunate incident has taken place when the whole world is celebrating Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). Kashmir has already witnessed enough death and destruction in the last over three decades. Now this mindless violence should end somewhere so that people can heave a sigh of relief,” he remarked.

Bukhari said that killing the unarmed grass root level activists is a cowardly act which cannot be justified by any means and philosophies.  He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, relatives and associates of the three slain political workers and prayed for eternal peace for their souls.  Bukhari also sought a thorough security review for vulnerable political workers who reside in more violence prone areas in J&K. “The J&K government should take a review of the security situation and take measures to prevent recurrence of such attacks in future,” he added..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs

World stocks fell further and oil headed for a double-digit weekly slide on Friday as jitters over a rising global COVID-19 infection rate and next weeks U.S. presidential election more than offset strong euro zone quarterly growth data. A ...

Phil Neale to leave administration role with England Cricket after 21 years

Former cricketer and England Mens Cricket Operations Manager, Phil Neale OBE, is to retire from his role at the end of October. Neale, who has been in the role since 1999, will leave his post after 21 years service with the England and Wale...

MoUs to be inked with 25 startups for exchange of tech: IGCAR

Chennai, Oct 30 PTI The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research IGCAR at Kalpakkam near here on Friday said it was aiming to sign memoranda of understanding MOUs with 25 startups for exchange of technologies, a top official said on Friday....

Ballabhgarh murder: VHP expresses concern over 'love jihad', seeks speedy trial

Expressing concern over incidents of love Jihad, Vishva Hindu Parishads working president Alok Kumar on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore relief and speedy trial in the Ballabhgarh student murder case. Nikita 21 was shot dead outside her college i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020