JKAP chief condemns killing of 3 political workers in Kulgam

J&K Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam district, saying such violent incidents add to miseries and sufferings of people. Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening. “This dastardly attack on political workers can fetch nothing except for bringing more chaos and agony for the people,” he said in a statement, while urging the government to take serious cognizance of this incident and take all necessary security measures in this regard.

Bukhari said the elements inimical to peace and prosperity in J&K should not be allowed to go scot free and the administration must identify and nab the culprits behind such attacks and book them under stringent laws. “This unfortunate incident has taken place when the whole world is celebrating Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). Kashmir has already witnessed enough death and destruction in the last over three decades. Now this mindless violence should end somewhere so that people can heave a sigh of relief,” he remarked.

Bukhari said that killing the unarmed grass root level activists is a cowardly act which cannot be justified by any means and philosophies. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, relatives and associates of the three slain political workers and prayed for eternal peace for their souls. Bukhari also sought a thorough security review for vulnerable political workers who reside in more violence prone areas in J&K. “The J&K government should take a review of the security situation and take measures to prevent recurrence of such attacks in future,” he added..