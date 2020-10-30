BSP MP Afzal Ansari's wife booked for forging papers to acquire land

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari’s wife has been booked for allegedly forging documents to acquire land and illegally construct a house on it in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, police said

A complaint in this regard was filed at the Lucknow's Hazratganj police station by a revenue officer (lekhpal) of the Hazratganj Kotwali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma said on Friday Afzal Ansari is a BSP MP from Ghazipur. He is the brother of mafia-turned-politician and BSP's Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari. According to the FIR, Farhat Ansari forged documents to acquire land (nishkrant sampatti) and illegally got a house constructed at Jiyamau locality on 1.3 hectares, which is in the possession of the government. Barma said Lekhpal Surjan Lal lodged the FIR against Farhat Ansari under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 and above) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC among others.