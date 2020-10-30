LeT associates on way to distribute arms held in Handwara

Acting on a tip-off, security forces arrested two LeT associates, who were on their way to distribute arms and ammunition in South Kashmir, from Handwara on Friday. Liyakat Ahmad Mir and Aqib Rashid Mir, residents of Hyen Trehgam in Kupwara, were nabbed during a search at a check post in Handwara town.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of anti-national elements, the security forces have established checkpoints at different locations in the town and have been searching vehicles and pedestrians. Police said during one such search/checking at Chinar Park, Handwara, two persons, riding a bike, suspiciously tried to escape from the spot, but were chased and apprehended.

"During questioning, it came to surface that the duo worked with terror outfit LeT as associates and were about to distribute the arms and ammunition among terrorists in South Kashmir," said a police officer. A case under the relevant sections of law has been filed at Handwara police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: J-K's Kupwara to host finals of Hope Alive NGO's Unity Cricket Tournament tomorrow