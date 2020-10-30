Left Menu
J-K's Kupwara to host finals of Hope Alive NGO's Unity Cricket Tournament tomorrow

The finals of the Unity cricket tournament, organized by a non-governmental organization (NGO) Hope Alive, will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on October 31 amidst the presence of several sports personalities and performances by artists.

Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The finals of the Unity cricket tournament, organized by a non-governmental organization (NGO) Hope Alive, will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on October 31 amidst the presence of several sports personalities and performances by artists. The event taking place in Vilgam block of Kupwara district will witness the presence of Indian Women Cricketer, Jasiya Akhter, reputed cricket administrator from the Union Territory, Abid Pathan, and cricket commentator Khan Raja.

The event becomes specifically important, considering Kupwara has witnessed several terror incidents and has been at the receiving end of the problems which emanate from Pakistan sponsored terrorism. The name of the event, Unity Cricket Tournament, is itself symbolic, and showcases an attempt and push through various means for restoring normalcy in the region through sports.

The NGO Hope Alive works in the field of sports, education, health, skill development, among others, and had also carried out COVID-19 awareness drives during the pandemic phase. Meanwhile, the audience at the event to be held tomorrow, coinciding with the National Unity Day, will also witness Roaf and Bhangra performances by artists.

The Roaf, also called Rouf, is a folk dance that originated in the Kashmir Valley. The dance, comprising of simple footwork, is performed by women, especially those from the Muslim community, at all auspicious occasions and festivals, including harvests. Apart from this, there will also be Taekwondo demonstrations at the event.

