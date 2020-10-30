2 cops critically injured in Maoist ambush in Jharkhand
During a search operation in Shahi Ghat area, Maoists exploded an IED and fired upon a police team, in which two personnel were critically injured, a senior officer said. The policemen returned fire at the red rebels, following which they escaped into the dense forest, Lohardaga Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Kumar Singh told PTI.PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:14 IST
Two police personnel were critically injured in an ambush by activists of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Friday, police said. During a search operation in Shahi Ghat area, Maoists exploded an IED and fired upon a police team, in which two personnel were critically injured, a senior officer said.
The policemen returned fire at the red rebels, following which they escaped into the dense forest, Lohardaga Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Kumar Singh told PTI. The injured police personnel Upendra Singh and Arvind Pandey were airlifted and admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, he said.
Additional police forces and CRPF personnel have been deployed in the area and a search operation is underway, the officer added..
