Palghar man held for raping women, uploading obscene videos

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the local crime branch laid a trap and nabbed Milind Zade from Pachmad, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said. The accused allegedly wooed women, raped them and uploaded obscene videos of them on the internet, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:15 IST
The police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man from Vikramgad taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly raping women and uploading obscene videos of them on the internet, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the local crime branch laid a trap and nabbed Milind Zade from Pachmad, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The accused allegedly wooed women, raped them and uploaded obscene videos of them on the internet, the official said. Offences under sections 376(N)(rape), 452 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation), among other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act have been registered against the accused at Valiv and Vikramgad police stations, he added.

