Left Menu
Development News Edition

Put on hold recruitment of constables, Chief Secretary told

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has asked the territorial Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar to keep in abeyance the process of recruitment of constables as there were complaints against it.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:44 IST
Put on hold recruitment of constables, Chief Secretary told
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has asked the territorial Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar to keep in abeyance the process of recruitment of constables as there were complaints against it. The Lieutenant Governor, in a whatsapp message, said she had received the complaints from the public on the proposed change from the existing practice of digital or bio-metric process of conduct of ground test to manual mode.

The selection to the 390 posts of constables was to begin during the first week of November. She further said the complaints were also made on physical standards and physical endurance test in the outlying regions where swimming pools and 400-metre-track were not available.

Bedi said the recruitment process should be fair, transparent and strictly as per the approved and notified rules and approved standing orders issued by the government. She said any changes would have serious repercussions leading to litigation in court. Therefore, she has asked the Chief Secretary, also in-charge of the Home Department, to keep in abeyance the process of recruitment till decisions were taken by a competent authority on the complaints received.

Besides, she asked Kumar to submit the files concerned to her immediately.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar 2021: 'Funny Boy' to race for International Feature Film as Canadian entry

Indian-Canadian film director Deepa Mehta helmed Funny Boy will represent Canada in Oscars 2021 in the best international feature film category. The film is based on the best-selling novel by Shyam Selvadurai.According to Variety, the film ...

Climate model shows Saharan heat in much of West Africa within a century

By the end of this century, typical daily temperatures in West Africa will be even higher than those registered on the hottest days of the year at present, according to a new study by climate scientists in Britain.The research found that on...

Soccer-Tributes pour in for Maradona on 60th birthday

Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday with tributes from around the world and a 100-metre long billboard being erected in his honour in the centre of Buenos Aires. However, the Gimnasia y Esgrima coach is expected to spend a...

Tiger kills fisherman in Bengal's Sundarbans

A 45-year-old fisherman was killed by a tiger in Sundarban National Park in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district on Friday, a forest officer said. The incident took place when Shashanka Mondal and two other fishermen from Lahiripur villa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020