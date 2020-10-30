Put on hold recruitment of constables, Chief Secretary told

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has asked the territorial Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar to keep in abeyance the process of recruitment of constables as there were complaints against it. The Lieutenant Governor, in a whatsapp message, said she had received the complaints from the public on the proposed change from the existing practice of digital or bio-metric process of conduct of ground test to manual mode.

The selection to the 390 posts of constables was to begin during the first week of November. She further said the complaints were also made on physical standards and physical endurance test in the outlying regions where swimming pools and 400-metre-track were not available.

Bedi said the recruitment process should be fair, transparent and strictly as per the approved and notified rules and approved standing orders issued by the government. She said any changes would have serious repercussions leading to litigation in court. Therefore, she has asked the Chief Secretary, also in-charge of the Home Department, to keep in abeyance the process of recruitment till decisions were taken by a competent authority on the complaints received.

Besides, she asked Kumar to submit the files concerned to her immediately.