Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan court jails two men for 2013 Westgate mall attack

A Kenyan court sentenced two men on Friday to 18 years in prison for helping gunmen from Islamist group al Shabaab storm Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall in a 2013 attack that killed 67 people.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:57 IST
Kenyan court jails two men for 2013 Westgate mall attack

A Kenyan court sentenced two men on Friday to 18 years in prison for helping gunmen from Islamist group al Shabaab storm Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall in a 2013 attack that killed 67 people. Mohamed Ahmed Abdi and Hussein Hassan Mustafa are the only people convicted in relation to the four-day assault which showed the Somali militants could strike in one of the most secure areas of the Kenyan capital.

They were sentenced for 18 years apiece on each of two charges brought under a national terrorism prevention act, to be served concurrently. Abdi was given an additional 15-year jail sentence for possession of materials promoting terrorism. "This court has to pass a sentence ... commensurate with the offence," Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi told the men as they stood in a Nairobi courtroom. He said the seven years they had spent on remand would be deducted from their sentences. Andayi said they are allowed to appeal the sentences.

The attack on the upscale mall, a favourite of Kenya's growing middle class and foreign workers, happened two years after the East African nation sent troops into Somalia following a series of kidnappings and raids on Kenyan soil. Four gunmen died during the attack and it has never been proved there were others who escaped.

A third defendant, Liban Abdullah Omar, was acquitted in the trial, which concluded on Oct. 7. He was abducted by a group of gunmen a day later after being released from custody and his whereabouts is still unknown. The three defendants -- all ethnic Somalis, two of whom are Kenyan citizens -- were accused of assisting the attackers.

Kenyan authorities' disorganised response to the Westgate attack damaged the country's reputation. Soldiers and police fired at each other during a chaotic four days and footage emerged of soldiers looting the complex as bodies lay sprawled on the bloodstained floors.

Loi Awat, a writer who was at the mall, told Reuters before sentencing the convictions were scant solace for those who died and survivors like her. She and her two cousins were getting cash at a bank when the assault began and were trapped there for four hours amid sporadic gunfire before being rescued.

"What sentencing would you give somebody who has planned such a thing? I can't even fathom how you pay back that," Awat said. "What is justice for an atrocity?" Al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab has staged further big attacks in Kenya, including a 2015 assault on Garissa University that killed 166 people and a 2019 attack on a Nairobi hotel and office complex that killed 21 people.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

37 pc engineers find stretched working hours most challenging during WFH: Survey

Even as the majority of engineers interviewed favour remote working, 37 per cent them find work from home challenging mostly due to extended working hours, according to a survey. Irrespective of their professional experience, a majority of ...

Pak minister s admission revealed truth of Pulwama attack, silenced govt critics: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that a Pakistani ministers admission of his countrys involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack has revealed the truth on the matter and silenced those who had questioned the NDA governments intent on ...

'Wrong direction': rising UK COVID-19 cases increase pressure for change

COVID-19 infections are rising so persistently in the United Kingdom that unless something can be done to reduce infections, the reasonable worst case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded, scientists said on Friday. Britain has recorde...

True North part-exits Policybazaar

Domestic private equity major True North TN on Friday said it has part-exited its investment in insurance aggregator Policybazaar. The PE fund, however, did not share financial details on the exit like the stake sold or returns made. TN, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020