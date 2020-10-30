Man held for sedition seeks court permission to appear for JRF exam

One of the four people booked for sedition and other offences after being held on the way to the Hathras rape-murder victim’s home sought permission from a court here to appear for a UGC’s junior research fellow exam on November 5 in Lucknow. The court has deferred the hearing on the plea till November 2, said accused Masood's counsel Madhuban Dutt Chaturvedi on Friday. He said the court of the Mathura CJM asked police to verify details of the JRF exam and submit a report on November 2 for the final judgment. Meanwhile, District Government Counsel Shiv Ram Singh said the hearing on the bail plea of another accused, Atiqur Rahman, has been fixed for November 6 in the district court. He said Rahman's bail plea was presented in the court of District Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur on Friday. The court has been urged to release Rahman from the jail as he is suffering from a heart-related ailment since childhood. Earlier this month, police had booked Rahman and Masood, along with Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and one Aalam on the charge of sedition.

According to the FIR, charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IT Act were also filed against the four, who were accused by the state police of having links with the alleged radical group Popular Front of India. While Siddique Kappan is yet to file a bail application, the pleas of the rest three were rejected by the chief judicial magistrate on October 16. The three then approached the district court for bail, which on Thursday deferred the hearing on the plea of Masood and Aalam till November 4.

Nobody presented the request for the bail of Atiqur Rahman on Thursday. His bail application was presented on Friday after which the court set November 6 as the date for hearing on it..