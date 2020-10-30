Left Menu
Cracker mishap: Boy dies after portion of steel glass gets stuck in his chest

A nine-year-old boy died in northwest Delhi after a portion of a steel glass, with which he had allegedly covered an ignited firecracker, got stuck in his chest following the explosion, police said on Friday. When the firecracker exploded, a portion of the steel glass got stuck his body and he died," a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:30 IST
A nine-year-old boy died in northwest Delhi after a portion of a steel glass, with which he had allegedly covered an ignited firecracker, got stuck in his chest following the explosion, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Prince, a student of class 2, they said. "The boy took a firecracker and after igniting it placed a steel glass over it. When the firecracker exploded, a portion of the steel glass got stuck his body and he died," a senior police officer said. Inquest proceedings into the matter is underway, police said. Indrajeet Kumar, the maternal uncle of Prince, said he was at his shop when the incident took place. "Prince placed a steel glass over a firecracker, but it did not explode. When he went close to check, it suddenly exploded and a portion of the glass got stuck in his chest," Kumar said. The body was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Kumar said

The doctors told us that the portion of steel, which got stuck in his chest, apparently cut one of the veins and he died due to excessive bleeding, he said. Prince's father Ramiqbal Das works at a private organization in the national capital. The family hails from Darbhanga district in Bihar, he said. At the time of the incident, his father was at work and his mother was in the fields. "Police came and spoke to us regarding the incident. We do not suspect any foul play," Kumar said. Prince was Das's eldest son and had turned nine on October 22. "We went to Haridwar to take a holy dip in Ganga and returned on October 21. Next day, Prince turned nine but due to shortage of money, his birthday was not celebrated this year," he added. He is survived by his father, mother Babita Devi, a younger brother and a sister.

