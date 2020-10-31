Left Menu
New Orleans Police: 2 officers 'ambushed' in French Quarter

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 31-10-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 07:09 IST
A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the city's French Quarter in what the police chief described as an “ambush." The officers were on routine patrol in the popular tourist area when they were ambushed and fired upon by an individual travelling as a passenger in a pedicab, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference near the scene. It was unknown how many shots were fired, he said. Ferguson said one officer was shot below the eye in the left cheek, lodging a bullet in his skull. The officer was listed in serious but stable condition Friday. The other officer suffered minor abrasions to an arm.

“This is a dark day for our officers and I ask that you keep them in your prayers,” Ferguson added. Both officers were brought to a hospital by other officers who responded to the scene, according to the official.

The suspect was apprehended by other responding officers and was also transported to a hospital because of an unknown medical condition, the superintendent said. A gun was found at the scene. “Our officers did not discharge any weapons in this incident," Ferguson said, adding that the suspect "was not physically harmed.” “Our officers didn't have any engagement with this individual,” he said. “They were going in different directions and as he crossed the intersection he began to fire on our officers.” Ferguson said the agency is working to identify the suspect, who refused to provide his name or any other information.

The officer who was shot in the face has been with the force for four years, the other officer is a 16-year veteran of the department, Ferguson said. The officers' names were not immediately released.(AP) RUP RUP

