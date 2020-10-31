Left Menu
C'garh: CRPF jawan kills self with service rifle in Sukma

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:05 IST
CRPF logo Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old jawan from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Saturday. Constable Kamla Kant Rohidas, belonging to CRPF's 223rd battalion, shot himself with an Insas rifle at his unit's headquarter in Dornapal police station area on Friday night, an official said.

On hearing the gunshot, Rohidas' colleagues rushed to his barrack and found him lying in a pool of blood, following which he was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said. The deceased jawan was a native of Jharsuguda district in neighbouring Odisha, he said.

"No suicide note was found at the spot, but prima facie, his WhatsApp messages suggest that he was disturbed over a love affair," the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard. The CRPF is extensively deployed in Sukma district for anti-Naxal operations.

