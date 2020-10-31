Fire breaks out in Maharashtra's thermocol factory

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Partizan Belgrades teenage winger Filip Stevanovic will move to Manchester City when the transfer window opens in January, the Serbian club said on Saturday. City have not yet confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Stevanovic but Sky Sports r...
The ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in a parliamentary election in ex-Soviet Georgia on Saturday after four exit polls put it in first place in a tight race.But it was not clear if the governing party - founded by Georgias rich...
Puducherry, Oct 31 PTI All the tests for recruitment of constables, radio technicians and deck-handlers in the police department here have been postponed. The physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written examination to be he...
In the midst of Sino-India border row, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of the Line of Actual Control is unacceptable and that the agreements between two countries mus...