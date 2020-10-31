Left Menu
Development News Edition

Any attempt to unilaterally change status quo of LAC unacceptable: EAM on border row with China

In the midst of Sino-India border row, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of the Line of Actual Control is "unacceptable" and that the agreements between two countries must be respected "scrupulously" in their entirety to restore normalcy in ties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:58 IST
Any attempt to unilaterally change status quo of LAC unacceptable: EAM on border row with China
The external affairs minister said the ties were stable for three decades as the two nations addressed inherited challenges and new circumstances. Image Credit: ANI

In the midst of Sino-India border row, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of the Line of Actual Control is "unacceptable" and that the agreements between two countries must be respected "scrupulously" in their entirety to restore normalcy in ties. The external affairs minister said peace and tranquillity in the border areas provided the basis for expanded cooperation between India and China but as the pandemic unfolded, the relationship has come under severe stress.

He was delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial lecture which was aired on All India Radio. "To restore normalcy, agreements between the two countries must be respected scrupulously in their entirety. Where the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is concerned, any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo is unacceptable," Jaishankar said.

"The relationship cannot be immune to changes in the assumptions that underpinned it. Large civilisational states re-emerging in close proximity will not have naturally easy ties," he said. The external affairs minister said the ties were stable for three decades as the two nations addressed inherited challenges and new circumstances.

"Peace and tranquillity in the border areas provided the basis for expanded cooperation in other domains. But as the pandemic unfolded, the relationship has come under severe stress," he said. India and China are locked in an over five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

Referring to cross-border terrorism, he said India has to be uncompromising in combating it. The external affairs minister said India will continue to give the utmost attention to its immediate neighbourhood while engaging the different poles of emerging global order.

"As an outlook, the Neighbourhood First policy remains generous and non-reciprocal in creating the basis for shared activities in different domains. "In recent times, India has also become more conscious of the extended neighbourhood, that is so much a part of its history and heritage," he said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as adorable and admirable a four-year-old girls rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention o...

WB law sec recovers from coronavirus, dies

West Bengal law secretary Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri paased away at a city hospital on Saturday three days after winning an almost a month-long battle against COVID-19, health department sources said. Chaudhuri 56 along with his wife and da...

Odisha allows partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12 'after Nov 15'

The Odisha government on Saturday announced the partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 in a graded manner after November 15 but did not mention any specific date. The School and Mass Education Department will declare the ...

Rugby-All eyes on Paris after England secure bonus-point win in Italy

England finished strongly to beat Italy 34-5 in Rome and put themselves in prime position to win the Six Nations championship but they must wait until the end of the France v Ireland game later on Saturday to discover if they have done enou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020