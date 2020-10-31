Wife, minor daughters held for killing 'alcoholic' man in Noida
According to officials, the man's wife and daughters were upset with him being alcoholic and not mending his ways which led them to strangulate him to death. The body of Anil Kumar, 50, was found lying on a cot in the park next to a slum near Morna village around 7.30 am on Friday by locals, with the police earlier suspecting he died of liquor consumption.PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-10-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 23:49 IST
The wife and two minor daughters of a sanitation worker were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing him, a day after his body was found in a park here, police said. According to officials, the man's wife and daughters were upset with him being alcoholic and not mending his ways which led them to strangulate him to death.
The body of Anil Kumar, 50, was found lying on a cot in the park next to a slum near Morna village around 7.30 am on Friday by locals, with the police earlier suspecting he died of liquor consumption. “However, a probe was taken up in which it emerged that the wife and two minor daughters of Kumar had strangled him. They were upset with his alcoholism and some other bad habits which is the reason they decided to kill him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S said.
The dupatta used for strangulating Kumar has been recovered and his wife Pika Devi has been arrested, the officer said. His two minor daughters were apprehended and produced in a juvenile court, the DCP added.
An FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 24 police station under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), police said..
