WB govt gives compensation to family of man killed by tiger

West Bengal government Saturday handed over Rs two lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the fisherman who died of a tiger attack in the Sunderbans a day before, an official said. Jayanta Naskar, MLA of Gosaba constituency in South 24 Parganas district handed over the compensation along with one month's ration and clothes to the widow of Sasanka Mondal who was mauled to death by a big cat on Friday.

Mondal and two other fishermen from Lahiripur village had gone to catch crabs in a canal near Sajnekhali range office on Friday. He was attacked by a tiger as soon as he got off the boat and was killed on the official said. None of them possesses valid documents required for catching crabs or fish in the protected area, he added.