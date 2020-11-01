Left Menu
Gym owner arrested for duping Rs 2 crore on pretext of selling property

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested a gym owner for allegedly cheating people of several crores in a fraud linked to the sale of the property, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested a gym owner for allegedly cheating people of several crores in a fraud linked to the sale of the property, police said. According to police, the accused has been identified as Rahul Narang (46), a resident of South Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

According to the police, Harbhej Singh had filed a complaint of cheating against Narang in 2018. Singh alleged that Narang took over Rs 2 crore from him on the pretext of selling his portions of the property. "Narang represented that property is free from all kinds of encumbrances and there is no lien on the property. Under these assurances, the complainant agreed to purchase the property for the total sale consideration of Rs 10 crores. Out of Rs 10 crores, he paid an amount of Rs 2.08 crores to the alleged persons. Later on, the complainant came to know that said property was not free from encumbrances and financial institutions have lien over the property," police said.

"On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under section 420/406/120B IPC in 2019, and an investigation was taken up," added police. Accused Rahul Narang has been arrested in the case and is in custody. Further investigation of the case is in progress, said police. (ANI)

