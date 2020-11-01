Left Menu
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday unfurled and saluted the Tricolour at his camp office on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh formation day.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:49 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurls Tricolour, celebrates Andhra formation day
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the event on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday unfurled and saluted the Tricolour at his camp office on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh formation day. The CM later garlanded the idol of Potti Sriramulu, who had sacrificed his life for statehood for Andhra on a linguistic basis. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, and others participated in this program.

This was followed by the CM holding a video conferencing meeting with the Collectors and SPs of all districts. "Andhra Pradesh was formed 64 years ago, as a result of the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu. There are 32 lakh, poor families, in the state. The government is ruling the state keeping their self-dignity paramount. We are working towards good governance," Reddy said. Andhra Pradesh formation day is being celebrated after a gap of five years. The earlier Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government did not celebrate the state formation day. Instead, it used to observe 'Nava Nirmana Deeksha' on June 2, which is the appointed day for Telangana state. Andhra state was formed on October 1, 1953.

With the merger of the Telangana region, Andhra Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956. That day used to be observed as Andhra Pradesh formation day. Telangana got bifurcated and became a separate state on June 2, 2014. Telangana celebrates June 2 as its formation day. The TDP government that came to power in Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation preferred not to celebrate state formation day. Now the YSR Congress Party government has again started celebrating state formation day on 1st November, from this year. (ANI)

