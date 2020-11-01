SCOREBOARD KKR

SCOREBOARD KKRPTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:28 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
Scoreboard Kolkata Knight Riders S Gill c Buttler b Tewatia 36 N Rana c Samson b Archer 0 R Tripathi c Uthappa b Gopal 39 S Narine c Stokes b Tewatia 0 E Morgan not out 68 D Karthik c Smith b Tewatia 0 A Russell c (sub) Miller b Tyagi 25 P Cummins c Samson b Tyagi 15 K Nagarkoti not out 1 Extras (lb-5, w-2) 7 Total (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 191 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 2-73, 3-74, 4-94, 5-99, 6-144, 7-184. Bowling: Archer 4-0-19-1, Aaron 2-0-22-0, Gopal 3-0-44-1, Stokes 3-0-40-0, Tewatia 4-0-25-3, Tyagi 4-0-36-2.
