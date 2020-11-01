UP: Police start investigation into video of alleged rape
The accused is a 17-year-old, while the age of the victim is 30 years," Station House Officer, Kotwali, Dinesh Singh said The woman or her family members have not lodged a complaint yet, but police are probing the matter, he said.PTI | Banda | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:56 IST
Police here have started an investigation into a video of an alleged rape of a 30-year-old woman, an official said on Sunday
"The video, which appeared on social media, is almost five to six months old. The accused and the victim seen in the video have been identified. The accused is a 17-year-old, while the age of the victim is 30 years," Station House Officer, Kotwali, Dinesh Singh said
The woman or her family members have not lodged a complaint yet, but police are probing the matter, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dinesh Singh
- Kotwali