Constable, friend held by Guj ACB in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

A constable and his friend were arrested by Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau for alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Monday. Constable Kanaksinh Solanki, who was earlier attached to the ACB and is now part of the State Reserve Police unit in Dahod, and his Gandhinagar-based friend Bharat Rabari were held on Sunday night, an official said.

"When Solanki was with ACB's Gandhinagar unit in 2019, he had demanded Rs 10 lakh from a revenue official of Vadnagar in Mehsana claiming there was an application for probe against the latter which he could stall if paid," he said. "The revenue official approached the ACB against Solanki but a trap to nab him failed at the time. However, an ACB probe found Solanki had given his SIM card to Rabari who was calling up the victim posing as Solanki demanding a bribe.

After more evidence was collected, Solanki and Rabari were arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act," he added..