Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges

He has often targeted Rohingya Muslims, more than 730,000 of whom fled an army crackdown in Rakhine State in 2017 that United Nations investigators said was carried out with "genocidal intent". The law under which Wirathu faces possible arrest prohibits bringing "hatred or contempt" or exciting disaffection toward the government.

Reuters | Yangon | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:42 IST
Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run from charges of sedition. Wearing a face mask and shield, he spoke to supporters at a monks' association in the city before driving to a police station in Dagon township, according to Reuters witnesses. Officials there did not immediately comment.

"I will pay homage to senior monks, and then I will go with police, I will go wherever they send," he said, accusing the government and ruling party of bullying him, according to a video broadcast of the speech. Wirathu is known for his rhetoric against minority Muslims, particularly the Rohingya community, but he has also been critical of the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi and supportive of Myanmar's powerful military.

The western district court in Yangon issued a warrant for his arrest in May last year. His surrender to authorities comes days ahead of a Nov. 8 national election.

Wirathu is the most prominent of the nationalist monks to gain growing political weight in Myanmar since a transition from military rule began in 2011. He has often targeted Rohingya Muslims, more than 730,000 of whom fled an army crackdown in Rakhine State in 2017 that United Nations investigators said was carried out with "genocidal intent".

The law under which Wirathu faces possible arrest prohibits bringing "hatred or contempt" or exciting disaffection toward the government. It carries a prison sentence of up to three years.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli settlers pray for Trump re-election at biblical tomb

Jewish settler leaders prayed on Monday for U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election, citing his support for Israel, during a ceremony at a biblical tomb in the occupied West Bank that has been a flashpoint of conflict with the Palestinians...

World Athletics announces nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020

World Athletics on Monday announced a list of ten nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020, who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athleti...

Maha official cycles to work, asks people to support move

Aurangabad MunicipalCorporation administrator Astik Kumar Pandey reached the civicheadquarters on Monday on a bicycle and asked people to followhis lead at least once a week to improve fitness and reducevehicular pollutionPandey had impleme...

Brexit 'godfather' Farage says Trump will win U.S. election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that he felt Donald Trump would win the U.S. presidential election as his support base was so enthusiastic and he had gathered momentum in the final days of the campaign. Hes not just the pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020