Johnny Depp lawyers says UK court ruling "flawed" and "perverse"

A London High Court judge's decision on Monday to reject Johnny Depp's libel claim over an article which called him a "wife beater" is perverse and flawed, and it would be ridiculous if he did not appeal, the actor's lawyers said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:45 IST
Representative image

A London High Court judge's decision on Monday to reject Johnny Depp's libel claim over an article which called him a "wife beater" is perverse and flawed, and it would be ridiculous if he did not appeal, the actor's lawyers said. "This decision is as perverse as it is bewildering," Depp's British law firm Schillings said in statement on Monday.

"The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr Depp not to appeal this decision," the statement said. "In the meantime, we hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon."

