Facing financial troubles, Delhi Police personnel commits suicide

A sub-inspector posted at Paschim Vihar police station in the national capital allegedly died of suicide at his residence apparently in the face of some financial troubles. Police said on Monday that sub-inspector Rituraj Kumar allegedly took his life at his residence under the limits of Ranhola police station on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A call was received in Ranhola police station at around 5:15 am on Monday informing that a man has died by suicide at his residence, police said. The call was made by the brother of the sub-inspector. Further investigation is on, police said. (ANI)