J-K: Crime Branch busts fake employment racket in Jammu, two persons booked

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Monday busted a fake employment racket here and booked two persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them bank and government jobs, officials said. The police have booked Mohd Rafiq Wani and Nazir Ahmed of Kashmir for duping people to the tune of Rs 52.60 lakh, they said. Police registered a case in the matter on a complaint from Vikram Bandyal of Jammu and others.

The complainants said that the accused approached them in 2017 and told them that they had "links" in the Jammu and Kashmir government's Civil Secretariat and private companies to get them employment, the officials said. The duo also told the complainants that they had arranged employment for a number of people in banks, private firms and the government, they said. The complainants alleged that the accused demanded an amount of more than Rs 5 lakh from the each of them, the officials said, adding that the victim's paid the money as they were desperate for jobs.

The officials said that it has been alleged that the duo along with others gave them fake appointment letters. They said after verification of the complaint, an investigation was launched and evidence was gathered. Subsequently, a formal case was registered in Jammu, the officials said.