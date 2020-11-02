Court issues NBWs against 4 in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Monday issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against four persons in a money laundering case in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier arrested an alleged hawala dealer, Naresh Jain

The case is linked to dubious transactions worth over Rs 1 lakh crore made allegedly using over 550 shell firms over the last few years

The court issued NBWs against Bimal Kumar Jain, Puneet Jain, Harish Aggarwal and Kuldeep Singh after ED said that they are “absconding.” Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta passed the directions while taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the agency in the case. PTI UK ANBANB