Senator Abdullahi wants churches, schools, malls, and hospitals to reduce parking fees

Wajir Senator Ali Abdullahi has said that churches, schools, malls, and hospitals charging for parking with their premises might be forced to reduce their fees, according to a news report by Star Kenya.

He has asked the national government to intervene and stop exorbitant parking fees charged by public or private institutions that offer critical services in urban centers.

Senator Abdullahi says the outrageous parking fees being levied on motorists have no legal basis. The lawmaker has faulted hospitals, schools, malls, and churches for exploiting people seeking parking services from them.

As such, the senator reckoned that access to hospitals, educational institutions, and other places offering essential services might be hindered due to the exorbitant parking fees.

Charging entry fees, the senator noted, amounts to double taxation as the motorists who would have paid the parking fees will still pay for other services they seek.

"Whether the services are delivered by public or private providers, essential services such as health, banking, education, and other utilities are considered to be public services because they are public goods that sustain the well-being of every citizen and help in the development of society as a whole," Abdullahi's motion reads in part.

It added, "Access to hospitals, educational institutions, and other places offering essential services might be hindered due to exorbitant parking fees levied on motorists accessing these services."