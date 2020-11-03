Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain convicts 51 people in mass trial amid crackdown

Of those convicted, the kingdom described 27 as “fugitives abroad." The suspects received sentences ranging from five years to life in prison, the statement said. Those demonstrations saw the island's Shiite majority and others demand more political freedom before Bahrain, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, put down the protests. Authorities have blamed the unrest on Iran, which has long denied any involvement.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:54 IST
Bahrain convicts 51 people in mass trial amid crackdown

Bahrain announced Tuesday it convicted 51 people, more than half of them abroad, on charges of belonging to a militant group. It was the latest mass trial conducted in this island kingdom amid a yearslong crackdown on all dissent. Bahrain described those convicted as belonging to an unnamed militant group that received orders from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

It alleged that the Guard supplied weapons and funding to aid the group in plans to potentially target “economic and vital installations, security patrol sites, the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior and (the) Bahrain Defense Force.” However, Bahrain said some of those arrested had targeted a bank ATM and a transportation company, while others allegedly possessed gasoline bombs and other items. The arrests took place last year, the statement said. Of those convicted, the kingdom described 27 as “fugitives abroad." The suspects received sentences ranging from five years to life in prison, the statement said. One defendant was acquitted.

The statement named none of those convicted. The Associated Press could not immediately identify the lawyers who defended them in court. Bahrain, a tiny Sunni-ruled island off the coast of Saudi Arabia that is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, has seen demonstrations, unrest and militant attacks on police since its 2011 Arab Spring protests. Those demonstrations saw the island's Shiite majority and others demand more political freedom before Bahrain, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, put down the protests.

Authorities have blamed the unrest on Iran, which has long denied any involvement. Bahrain has targeted journalists, activists, Shiite religious leaders and political parties as part of its crackdown on dissent. Some activists have escaped into exile while others have been imprisoned. Bahrain has carried out a series of mass trials during this time.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Commercial coal mining: Sarda Energy wins block in MP on 2nd day of auction

The second day of auction of coal blocks for commercial mining on Tuesday saw Sarda Energy and Minerals bagging the Sahapur West mine in Madhya Pradesh, while the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation made the highest bid for Brahm...

Delhi Prisons to facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for women inmates

The Delhi Prisons will facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for its women inmates while strictly adhering to the coronavirus protocol, officials said on Tuesday. There are 450 women inmates lodged in Delhi jails and around 200 will observe ...

ADB approves USD 132.8 mn loan to improve power distribution network in Meghalaya: Minister

The Asian Development Bank has approved USD 132.8 million loan to improve and upgrade the power distribution network in Meghalaya, Power Minister James PK Sangma said on Tuesday. Happy to announce that the ADBHQ has approved a loan of 132.8...

Amit Shah to visit WB on Nov 5 to boost BJP's preparedness for 2021 Assembly polls

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from November 5 to boost the partys preparations for assembly elections scheduled to be held next year, an officer bearer in the partys state unit said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020