Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five men held for betting on IPL match in Delhi's Rohini

Five men were arrested for their alleged involvement in betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Rohini's Budh Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:02 IST
Five men held for betting on IPL match in Delhi's Rohini
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five men were arrested for their alleged involvement in betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Rohini's Budh Vihar area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Singh (42), a resident of Sultanpur Majra Dabas, Ravinder Kumar (40), a resident of Pooth Kalan, Dharamvir (38) and Pawan Dahiya (46), both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, and Akashdeep (36), a resident of Budh Vihar, they said. "On Tuesday, police received information regarding betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore.

"A raid was conducted at C-Block, Sector-5 Rohini, where five persons were found present in a room and live telecast of the match was on," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. "They were using 10 mobile phones for betting. One laptop was being used to maintain records of runs and overs etc, and another for entering the betting details," the DCP said. Investigation revealed that Amarjeet Singh was the kingpin of the betting racket. He has been involved in betting for many years. Earlier, he used to work as a property dealer, Mishra said.

The accused said that after the lockdown, they were having difficulty in making money through their regular businesses and, therefore, got involved in betting, police said. Ten mobile phones, one laptop and one LED TV were seized from their possession, they said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania opposition leaders freed after day in police custody - party

Tanzanian police on Tuesday released three opposition leaders who were arrested after calling for demonstrations to demand a fresh election and an independent electoral commission, their party said.On Monday police arrested Freeman Mbowe, c...

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests positive

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasnt displayed any symptoms.Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle...

Opposition calls Punjab CM's move to lead 'dharna' in Delhi as 'drama, photo op'

Punjab opposition parties SAD, BJP and AAP on Tuesday dubbed the decision of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to lead a relay dharna in Delhi as drama and photo op. Earlier in the day, Amarinder said he will lead a relay dharna of Congress ML...

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Honor Band 6 has officially launched as the successor to the Honor Band 5. The fitness tracker comes with an AMOLED display, 10 sports modes, heart rate and blood oxygen monitor and a battery life of up to 14 days.In China, the Honor Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020