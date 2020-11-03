Five men held for betting on IPL match in Delhi's Rohini

Five men were arrested for their alleged involvement in betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Rohini's Budh Vihar area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Singh (42), a resident of Sultanpur Majra Dabas, Ravinder Kumar (40), a resident of Pooth Kalan, Dharamvir (38) and Pawan Dahiya (46), both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, and Akashdeep (36), a resident of Budh Vihar, they said. "On Tuesday, police received information regarding betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore.

"A raid was conducted at C-Block, Sector-5 Rohini, where five persons were found present in a room and live telecast of the match was on," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. "They were using 10 mobile phones for betting. One laptop was being used to maintain records of runs and overs etc, and another for entering the betting details," the DCP said. Investigation revealed that Amarjeet Singh was the kingpin of the betting racket. He has been involved in betting for many years. Earlier, he used to work as a property dealer, Mishra said.

The accused said that after the lockdown, they were having difficulty in making money through their regular businesses and, therefore, got involved in betting, police said. Ten mobile phones, one laptop and one LED TV were seized from their possession, they said.