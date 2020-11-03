Bengal govt not to allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali

The West Bengal government onTuesday said that it will not allow bursting of firecrackersduring the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals in order tocheck air pollution which is hazardous for COVID-19 patients

"With everybody's cooperation, we want to hold theKali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers," ChiefSecretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said

No procession will be allowed during the immersion ofthe Kali idols, he said.