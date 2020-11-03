Bengal govt not to allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali

Bengal govt not to allow bursting of firecrackers during KaliPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:43 IST
The West Bengal government onTuesday said that it will not allow bursting of firecrackersduring the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals in order tocheck air pollution which is hazardous for COVID-19 patients
"With everybody's cooperation, we want to hold theKali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers," ChiefSecretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said
No procession will be allowed during the immersion ofthe Kali idols, he said.
