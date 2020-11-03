Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 04-11-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:45 IST
Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Swiss police on Tuesday arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.

The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city of Winterthur about 10 kilometres (6 miles) from Zurich, are Swiss citizens, police said in a statement. "The two men were arrested on Tuesday afternoon in coordination with the Austrian authorities," Zurich cantonal police said.

"The extent to which there was a connection between the two arrested persons and the alleged assassin is currently the subject of ongoing clarifications and investigations which are being carried out by the responsible authorities." Zurich cantonal police, members of the Federal Police and the city police in Winterthur were involved in the law enforcement operation, the statement said.

So far, at least 14 people have been arrested in Austria following raids on 18 properties after a gunman identified as a convicted jihadist went on a deadly rampage in the centre of Vienna on Monday night. Winterthur has been the focus of several law enforcement actions in Switzerland centering on suspected extremists.

In September, a man dubbed the "Emir of Winterthur" by Swiss media, and described by prosecutors as a leading figure among Islamist militants in Switzerland, was sentenced to 50 months in prison or supporting and recruiting for Islamic State.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Another milestone for DMRC in Phase-IV construction work

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday achieved another major milestone in its Phase-IV work by erecting the projects first-ever U-girder on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, officials said. The U-girder, an important compon...

Pakistani police rescue Christian teen forced to convert, marry

Pakistani police have rescued a missing Christian teenager who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry a 44-year-old Muslim man, her family said on Tuesday after the case sparked street protests and outrage on social media.A cou...

India strongly condemns terror attack at Kabul University

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack at Kabul University, saying the inhuman act is a stark reminder that terrorism must be eliminated for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region. In a statement, the Minist...

Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack

Swiss police on Tuesday arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020