Couple, son held for bid to kill daughter over love affair

Police have arrested a couple and their son for allegedly trying to kill their 19- year-old daughter over a love affair at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday. The arrest was made by Vasai police under the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, he said.

"A farmer had found the young woman crying in pain on Suruchi beach in Vasai on Sunday, after which he alerted the police," Vasai police station in-charge Anant Parad said. "During the probe, it came to light that the accused had allegedly strangulated her with a dupatta and dumped her on the beach thinking that she was dead," he said.

The woman had later regained consciousness and was rescued by the farmer. She was then rushed to a nearby private hospital, he added. "As per the complaint lodged by the woman later, she was in love with a youth from another community. However, her parents opposed their love affair and there used to be arguments over it among them. Her parents then hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her," Parad said.

"On Sunday, on the pretext of going out for a stroll on the beach, the family took the woman to an isolated spot and strangulated her and dumped her into the thicket thinking that she was dead," he added. Her parents and her 25-year-old brother were arrested on Monday, police said.

They have been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and further investigation into the case is on..

