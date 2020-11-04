Left Menu
Maoist leader arrested in Jharkhand

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Kripal alias Ramesh (38) in Panki police station area on Tuesday, when he was on his way to Abun village to meet his family. According to the officer, the police had been looking for Kripal for the past four years. He has been named accused in more than six incidents of Naxal violence, the officer added.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

