Left Menu
Development News Edition

HOLD FOR AUTHOR Ethiopia sends army into opposition Tigray region

Ethiopia said on Wednesday it has begun military operations in the Tigray region, after the prime minister accused the local government of attacking federal troops. The Ethiopian National Defence Forces have been ordered to carry out "their mission to save the country and the region from spiralling into instability", it added said. Tigray's local government said that the Northern Command of the federal military, which is stationed in the region, had defected to its side.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:11 IST
HOLD FOR AUTHOR Ethiopia sends army into opposition Tigray region
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopia said on Wednesday it has begun military operations in the Tigray region, after the prime minister accused the local government of attacking federal troops. In September, Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government, which called the vote "illegal". The row has escalated in recent days with both sides accusing each other of plotting a military conflict.

Military operations in the region had commenced, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told Reuters, without giving further details. Earlier on Wednesday, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) attempted to steal artillery and other equipment from federal forces stationed there, Abiy's office said in a statement.

"The last red line has been crossed with this morning's attacks and the federal government is therefore forced into a military confrontation," the statement said. The Ethiopian National Defence Forces have been ordered to carry out "their mission to save the country and the region from spiralling into instability", it added said.

Tigray's local government said that the Northern Command of the federal military, which is stationed in the region, had defected to its side. Billene dismissed the claim as "false information". Internet access monitor NetBlocks said that the Internet had been shut down in the region, confirming reports that authorities had shut down telephone and Internet services.

Debretsion Gebremichael, the president of the Tigray region, said on Monday that Abiy's government was planning to attack the region to punish it for holding the September election. The developments in Ethiopia could have grave consequences for the region, warned Asnake Kefale, an associate professor of political science at the University of Addis Ababa.

"This conflict could destabilise the wider region if the Ethiopian army can't get the violence across the country under control," Asnake said. Tigrayans ruled Ethiopian politics since guerrilla fighters ousted a Marxist dictator in 1991, but their influence has waned under Abiy. Last year, the TPLF quit his ruling coalition.

Since Abiy came to power in 2018, many senior Tigrayan officials have been detained, fired or sidelined, in what the federal government describes as a clamp-down on corruption but Tigrayans see as a means to quell dissent. Tigray's population makes up 5% of Ethiopia's 109 million people, but it is wealthier and more influential than many other, larger regions.

Its army is a well-trained force dating back to the 1980s when it led the guerrilla movement that brought the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front coalition to power, analysts say.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Deliberation for action plan to regulate placement agencies going on: Panel tells Delhi HC

A court-appointed committee has told the Delhi High Court that deliberations are going on for preparing an action plan for strict enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies Regulation Order, 2014, to regulate placement agencies tha...

Punjab farm protests: Railways incur losses to the tune of Rs 1200 crore

The losses suffered by Railways due to the farm bill agitation in Punjab have already crossed an estimated Rs 1200 crore as protests on tracks are underway at 32 places across the state, officials said. According to data from the national t...

In battleground Arizona, Latino effort to mobilize voters could help Biden

When a brass band, mariachi musicians and a folk dancer wearing a dress embroidered with the words Tu Voto Cuenta - or Your Vote Counts - paraded through her West Phoenix neighborhood, Marizol Moreno came outside in her pajamas to watch. Mo...

Democrats, Republicans trade seats in battle for U.S. Senate majority

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in more than half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday, as Republicans held the line in several contests that had seemed up for grabs only weeks ago. Though favored by fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020