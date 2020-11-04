Left Menu
Nobody is above law: Deshmukh on Goswami's arrest

His remarks come after Republic TV Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested here in the morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. "Nobody is above the law and Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per law," Deshmukh told reporters here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:19 IST
Nobody is above the law and the Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per the law, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. His remarks come after Republic TV Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested here in the morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

"Nobody is above the law and Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per law," Deshmukh told reporters here. Deshmukh also said that the case was reopened after the interior designers wife approached a court seeking permission for it.

"The court then gave permission to reopen the case," he added.

