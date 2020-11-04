Left Menu
Development News Edition

One held in connection with torn pages of Sikh holy book found in Punjab's Ludhiana

The police have made an arrest in connection with the incident in which torn pages of Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib were found at Tibba Road in Ludhiana, as per Commissioner of Police (CP) Rakesh Agrawal on Wednesday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:42 IST
One held in connection with torn pages of Sikh holy book found in Punjab's Ludhiana
Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana speaking to reporters. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The police have made an arrest in connection with the incident in which torn pages of Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib were found at Tibba Road in Ludhiana, as per Commissioner of Police (CP) Rakesh Agrawal on Wednesday. On November 2, police received information about the incident, following which senior officers immediately reached the spot and conducted investigations.

As per Agrawal, the person who had informed the police about the incident turned out to be the culprit. "A man has confessed to the act and submitted that he did so to get famous. Stringent action to be taken against the man. Appeal to the public to maintain peace," Agrawal said. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, Nitish over job, migrant crisis; praises Sharad Yadav

Hitting out at his political rivals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who did not help distressed people during the coronavirus lockdown, are now seeking vote...

Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW profit

German automaker BMW said third-quarter net profit rose 17 to 1.81 billion euros 2.22 billion as regional auto markets recovered and highly profitable luxury models such as the 8 Series coupe and X7 large sport-utility vehicle helped fatten...

Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as U.S. election race gets tight

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe...

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020