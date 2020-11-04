Left Menu
Four killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat

Four persons were killed and eight others were injured on Wednesday when an explosion destroyed a godown near here in Gujarat, officials said. Of the 12 injured persons, four were declared as brought dead while the eight others are under treatment, said the hospital in a statement.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:13 IST
Representative image

Four persons were killed and eight others were injured on Wednesday when an explosion destroyed a godown near here in Gujarat, officials said. Fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to LG Hospital, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

He said the building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire. Of the 12 injured persons, four were declared as brought dead while the eight others are under treatment, said the hospital in a statement.

