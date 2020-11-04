Man held for trying to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 11.89 lakh to Dubai: Customs

A man has been arrested by customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 11.89 lakh, officials said on Wednesday. The accused was intercepted when he was proceeding to board a flight to Dubai on Monday, they said.

A personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of foreign currency worth Rs 11.89 lakh concealed in handbag and undergarments, the officials said. The passenger, a native of Kairana under Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, has admitted to smuggling out Rs 35.38 lakh in past visits, they said, adding that the accused has been arrested. In another case, the customs officials have arrested a man for allegedly smuggling into the country e-cigarettes pod box worth Rs 9.37 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

The accused was intercepted on his arrival from Dubai on Tuesday and the customs officials seized "790 Juul e-cigarette pod box" from him, they said, adding that the passenger has been arrested.